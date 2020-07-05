Bryson DeChambeau’s 363-yard tee shot leads to opening-birdie at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 05, 2020
In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot 363 yards, landing his ball in the rough just 40 yards from the flag at the par-4 1st hole. He would get up-and-down from there for an opening-birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
