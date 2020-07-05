×
Arjun Atwal’s near hole-out leads to eagle at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 05, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Arjun Atwal nearly holes out from 240 yards out, rolling his ball by the flag and stopping it 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 17th hole. He would make the putt for eagle. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.