Wolff’s ice cream truck, Bryson hotdogs and Noh’s fireworks

Jul 05, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Matthew Wolff attributed his birdies to the ice cream truck, Bryson DeChambeau hotdogged off the tee but turned down the annual eating contest and Seung-Yul Noh’s eagle hole-out provided the fireworks on the Fourth of July.