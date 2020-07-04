×
Seung-Yul Noh’s eagle hole-out is the Shot of the Day

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Seung-Yul Noh holes out from 81 yards to make eagle at the par-4 1st hole