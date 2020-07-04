×
Ryan Armour’s interview after Round 3 of Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

Following his third-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour talks about how he used the break from golf to his advantage and what he’ll need to do Sunday to contend for the win at Detroit Golf Club.