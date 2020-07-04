×
Ryan Armour uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ryan Armour hits his 166-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 15th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.