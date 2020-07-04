×
Rickie Fowler and Tyrrell Hatton sink matching putts at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

During the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler and Tyrrell Hatton both had putts roll all the way around the cup and in.