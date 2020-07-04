×
Matthew Wolff’s Round 3 highlights from Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff turned in an 8-under 64, getting him to 19-under for the tournament, good enough for a three-stroke lead over the field heading into Sunday.