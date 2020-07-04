×
Matthew Wolff rolls in 14-footer for eagle at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Matthew Wolff drains a 14-foot putt to make eagle at the par-5 14th hole.