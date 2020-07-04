×
Mark Hubbard’s close approach yields birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Mark Hubbard lands his 90-yard approach on the green and rolls it to 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 14th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.