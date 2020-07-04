×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Cameron Tringale jars birdie putt from the fringe at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Tringale rolls in a 28-foot putt from the fringe to make birdie at the par-3 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.