Cameron Champ sinks a 43-foot birdie on No. 15 in Round 3 at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 04, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Cameron Champ makes a 43-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.