Webb Simpson’s Round 2 highlights from Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson carded an 8-under 64 to get to 12-under for the tournament, placing him in a tie atop the leaderboard with Chris Kirk heading into the weekend.