Webb Simpson’s interview after Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 03, 2020
Following his second-round 8-under 64 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson talks about his low round on Thursday and what he’ll need to do over the weekend to stay atop the leaderboard.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.