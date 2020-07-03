×
Webb Simpson’s interview after Round 2 of Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

Following his second-round 8-under 64 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson talks about his low round on Thursday and what he’ll need to do over the weekend to stay atop the leaderboard.