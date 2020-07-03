×
Webb Simpson nearly aces No. 9 at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson hits his 180-yard tee shot inside 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 9th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.