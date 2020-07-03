×
Tyrrell Hatton’s short game leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Tyrrell Hatton hits his 72-yard approach 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.