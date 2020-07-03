×
Sungjae Im’s soft touch leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Sungjae Im converts a delicate up-and-down from just off the green to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.