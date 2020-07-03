×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Simpson, Kirk tied for 36-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson carded an 8-under 64, while Chris Kirk turned in a 7-under 65, getting them both to 12-under for the tournament and tied atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.