Simpson, Kirk tied for 36-hole lead at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Webb Simpson carded an 8-under 64, while Chris Kirk turned in a 7-under 65, getting them both to 12-under for the tournament and tied atop the leaderboard heading into the weekend.
