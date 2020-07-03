×
Simpson, Kirk lead with hole-outs, Bubba challenges Bryson

Jul 04, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk both holed out to lead the tournament and Bubba Watson challenged Bryson DeChambeau on 16 tee.