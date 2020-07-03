Simpson, Kirk lead with hole-outs, Bubba challenges Bryson

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 04, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Webb Simpson and Chris Kirk both holed out to lead the tournament and Bubba Watson challenged Bryson DeChambeau on 16 tee.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.