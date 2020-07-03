×
Rickie Fowler birdies No. 13 in Round 2 at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.