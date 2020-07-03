Hideki Matsuyama uses the backstop to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 03, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Hideki Matsuyama runs his second shot 222 yards to the green and catches the backstop to roll it back to 10 feet from the hole and makes the putt for birdie on the par-4 6th hole.
