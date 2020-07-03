×
Chris Kirk’s lengthy birdie putt is the Shot of the Day

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Chris Kirk sinks a 25-foot putt to make birdie at the par-4 12th hole.