Brandt Snedeker dials in approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brandt Snedeker lands his 140-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 2nd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.