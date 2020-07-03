×
Aaron Baddeley nearly aces No. 15 at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 03, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Aaron Baddeley nearly holes his 160-yard tee shot, landing his ball less than a foot from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 15th hole.