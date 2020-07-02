×
Wesley Bryan’s chip from the green is the Shot of the Day

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan uses his wedge from on the green, chipping his ball to 9 inches from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 14th hole.