Wesley Bryan uses wedge on the green to yield birdie at Rocket Mortgage

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Jul 02, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Wesley Bryan uses his wedge from on the green, chipping his ball to 9 inches from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-5 14th hole.
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
© 2020 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.