×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Viktor Hovland’s tight approach leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Viktor Hovland lands his 151-yard approach on the green and rolls it to 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.