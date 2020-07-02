×
Ricky Barnes sinks long eagle putt at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Ricky Barnes sinks a 37-foot putt to make birdie at the par-5 14th hole.