Rickie Fowler’s interview after Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

Following his opening-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler talks about his play since the return of golf and what he’ll need to do Friday to make it the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.