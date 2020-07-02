Rickie Fowler’s interview after Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 02, 2020
Following his opening-round 5-under 67 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler talks about his play since the return of golf and what he’ll need to do Friday to make it the weekend at Detroit Golf Club.
