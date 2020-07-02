×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Kevin Kisner’s interview after Round 1 of Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

Following his opening-round 7-under 65 at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Kevin Kisner talks about his play Thursday and what he needs to do to stay atop the leaderboard going forward at Detroit Golf Club.