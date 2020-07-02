×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Jason Day’s tight approach leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Jason Day hits his 97-yard approach 2 feet from the cup at the par-5 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.