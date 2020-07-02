×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson’s bomb eagle, Fowler corrects putting, Redman, Kisner lead

Jul 03, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau’s 376 yard drive led to an Area 313 Challenge eagle, Rickie Fowler got his putting back on track and Doc Redman, Kevin Kisner and Scott Stallings lead.