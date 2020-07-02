Bryson’s bomb eagle, Fowler corrects putting, Redman, Kisner lead

|
Jul 03, 2020
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where Bryson DeChambeau’s 376 yard drive led to an Area 313 Challenge eagle, Rickie Fowler got his putting back on track and Doc Redman, Kevin Kisner and Scott Stallings lead.
