Bryson DeChambeau’s impressive second leads to birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hits his 206-yard second from the rough, over some trees and lands his ball on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 7th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.