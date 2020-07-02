×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Bryson DeChambeau uses nice approach to set up birdie at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bryson DeChambeau hits his 174-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 6th hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.