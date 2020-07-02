Brendon Todd nearly holes out for eagle at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 02, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Brendon Todd nearly jars his 112-yard approach, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
