Phil Mickelson's cart path ruling at Travelers Championship

Jul 01, 2020
In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson caught a break due to being left-handed as he received a ruling that gave him relief from the cart path towards a flatter area in the rough. The ruling allowed Mickelson the chance hit the green in regulation and two-putt to save par at the par-4 17th hole.
