×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Phil Mickelson's cart path ruling at Travelers Championship

Jul 01, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Phil Mickelson caught a break due to being left-handed as he received a ruling that gave him relief from the cart path towards a flatter area in the rough. The ruling allowed Mickelson the chance hit the green in regulation and two-putt to save par at the par-4 17th hole.