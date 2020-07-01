HVIII and Bubba vs. Jason Day and Wesley Bryan at Rocket Mortgage

|
Jul 02, 2020
In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III teamed up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.
