HVIII and Bubba vs. Jason Day and Wesley Bryan at Rocket Mortgage

Jul 02, 2020

In a show of support for the Rocket Mortgage Classic’s “Changing the Course” initiative, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III teamed up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan in a casual nine-hole exhibition at Detroit Golf Club to raise funds toward ending the digital divide in Detroit.