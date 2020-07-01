Bubba Watson and friends' best moments on TOUR

|
Jul 01, 2020
Prior to the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III will team up against Jason Day and Wesley Bryan for a nine-hole exhibition for charity. Check out some of the group’s funniest moments on TOUR.
