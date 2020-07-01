Bubba Watson, Harold Varner III’s winning interview at Rocket Mortgage exhibition

|
Jul 01, 2020
In the nine-hole Wednesday exhibition match at the 2020 Rocket Mortgage Classic, Bubba Watson and Harold Varner III discuss what it means to be able to have some fun and raise money for charity before they tee it up for real starting Thursday.
