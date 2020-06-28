×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Will Gordon makes birdie on No. 18 to close with 6-under 64 on Sunday at Travelers

Jun 28, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Will Gordon makes a 2-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.