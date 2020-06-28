×
Kevin Streelman birdies No. 6 in Round 4 at Travelers

Jun 28, 2020

In the final round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Kevin Streelman makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-5 6th hole.