×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Brendon Todd leads at Travelers

Jun 27, 2020

In the third round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Brendon Todd shot a 9-under-61 to get to 18-under for the tournament.