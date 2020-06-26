×
Mickelson leads with shades and gum, “Where you at Bryson?”

Jun 27, 2020

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Travelers Championship, where Phil Mickelson leads at age 50 with his sunglasses and gum chewing, Justin Thomas asked, “Where you at Bryson?” and DeChambeau delivered with a crazy drive.