×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Get to know: Sahith Theegala

Jun 26, 2020

Three-time All-American Sahith Theegala makes his professional debut at the Travelers Championship after winning both the 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award as the best player in men's college golf for his time at Pepperdine University.