Get to know: Sahith Theegala

Jun 26, 2020
Three-time All-American Sahith Theegala makes his professional debut at the Travelers Championship after winning both the 2020 Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award as the best player in men's college golf for his time at Pepperdine University.
