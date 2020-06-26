×
Dustin Johnson birdies No. 16 in Round 2 at Travelers

Jun 26, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Dustin Johnson makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.