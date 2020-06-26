×
Chez Reavie sinks a 24-foot birdie on No. 5 at Travelers

Jun 26, 2020

In the second round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Chez Reavie makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-3 5th hole.