Xander Schauffele uses nice approach to set up birdie at Travelers

Jun 25, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Xander Schauffele lands his 143-yard approach 5 feet from the cup at the par-4 3rd hole. He would make the putt for birdie. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.