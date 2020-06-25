×
Viktor Hovland goes 5-under in 4 holes after birdie at No. 15 in Round 1 at Travelers

Jun 25, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland sinks a 9-footer for birdie at the par-4 15th hole.