Viktor Hovland makes 5th birdie of the day at No. 14 in Round 1 at Travelers

Jun 25, 2020
In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Viktor Hovland hits his 124-yard approach on the par-4 14th hole to 6 feet. He would sink the putt for birdie to go 4-under in 3 holes.
