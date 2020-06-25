×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
SEARCH
TOURS

Sung Kang birdies No. 15 in Round 1 at Travelers

Jun 25, 2020

In the opening round of the 2020 Travelers Championship, Sung Kang makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.